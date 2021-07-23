Cancel
Super Cruise Hands-Free Towing Coming to the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, and We Drive It First!

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot much is known so far about the forthcoming 2022 GMC Sierra 1500's anticipated midcycle refresh (or its Silverado cousin, for that matter). While the folks at GMC have promised that information is "coming soon," what they were willing to share is likely to be one of the most revolutionary updates to hit the fullsize pickup market in a long time. The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali will be the first GM truck to receive the company's Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature. But the bigger news for truck folks is that starting with the Sierra you'll also be able to use Super Cruise while towing. And we were among the first in the world to try it out.

