30 examples of sports bringing the world together

To armchair sports enthusiasts, the new touchy-feely vibe and heart-on-sleeve emotionalism on display at the Tokyo Olympics have proved deeply divisive. Take the men’s high jump final. When the two leading contenders each failed to clear the Olympic record height of 2.39m, then firmly rejected the officials’ offer of “ordeal by jump-off”, insisting on joint gold medals instead, some, particularly the young and the sentimental, saw this as a charmingly sportsmanlike gesture. For old-style “cruel-but-fair” sports fans, however, it was a predictable capitulation to wokery, heralding the death of competition and longer-term, a threat to excellence.