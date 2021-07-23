Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

30 examples of sports bringing the world together

By Paul Feinstein
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a complicated and divisive world, sometimes all it takes is sports to brings us together or put life into perspective. Here are 30 examples of how sports have unified the globe.

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
Elizabethton, TNelizabethton.com

An opportunity to share… Jr. Cyclone Camp brings together present and future

It was a rather warm evening at Citizens Bank Stadium as sweat and red faces dotted the teams of the Jr. Cyclone football club but that really didn’t matter on this night. What mattered was they were on the same field with the back-to-back state champion Elizabethton Cyclone players who they one day look to emulate when their time comes to attend Elizabethton High School.
NBAwvgazettemail.com

Ryan Pritt: Nostalgia brings us together at TBT

TBH, I just can’t make myself care about TBT. I’m sorry. I’ve tried. Believe me. But, as Monday night was a big evening in the city in which my office resides, complete with a national television audience, I did my due diligence and tuned in to The Basketball Tournament anyway as Herd That and Best Virginia played in back-to-back games at the Charleston Coliseum.
MLBTimes-Herald

Pollock: An interesting weekend for sports world

Some thoughts on an interesting weekend in sports:. Over nearly a half century at the Times Herald, I’ve literally written hundreds of thousands of words about golf, virtually none from personal experience. From when I first tried the game back in my teenage years, I was a lefthander of such...
MLBarvadapress.com

The wide world of American sports

This has been a pretty amazing week to be an American sports fan. To recap:. First of all, the week was dominated by the fact that Denver had the incredible honor to host the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, known as the Mid-Summer Classic. This is the halfway point showcase of the best players of The Great American Pastime.
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks' championship brings people together

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals win has brought together all walks of life to celebrate. The colors cream and green have brought together Bucks fans, but the championship celebrations go beyond two colors. From the Deer District to the championship parade, a unified Milwaukee has not gone unnoticed.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

What time is Simone Biles competing August 3?

SIMONE Biles is making her return to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for one final event. Americans will have one last chance to watch the gymnast compete for gold. Biles will compete in the beam event final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The event will air at 4:50am ET on August...
SportsTelegraph

Giving away medals like confetti makes all of us losers

To armchair sports enthusiasts, the new touchy-feely vibe and heart-on-sleeve emotionalism on display at the Tokyo Olympics have proved deeply divisive. Take the men’s high jump final. When the two leading contenders each failed to clear the Olympic record height of 2.39m, then firmly rejected the officials’ offer of “ordeal by jump-off”, insisting on joint gold medals instead, some, particularly the young and the sentimental, saw this as a charmingly sportsmanlike gesture. For old-style “cruel-but-fair” sports fans, however, it was a predictable capitulation to wokery, heralding the death of competition and longer-term, a threat to excellence.
SportsThe Independent

We rely too much on sport to bring our country together

After the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo were delayed by a year because of coronavirus, the organisers expressed the hope that the Olympic flame “could become the light at the end of the tunnel”. Although the games are now under way, the pandemic is still casting a long shadow over them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy