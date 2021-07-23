NFP in Canada Welcomes Michael Whibley to its Commercial Insurance Team and Brett Flande to its Complex Risk Solutions Group

The Global Online Life Insurance Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Online Life Insurance Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., Japan Post Insurance Co. Ltd., Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., Nippon Life Insurance Co. & Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd etc have been looking into Online Life Insurance as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.