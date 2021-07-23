AcctTwo Details the Impact Report Nonprofit Donors Expect to See in New eBook

There are no two ways about it; donors are the lifeblood of your nonprofit. Yes, you can have efficient operating practices, and a unique approach to your cause, but without a steady flow of donor interest, your funds are likely to dry up. This isn’t just a challenge about finding new donors or exploring the next frontiers of fundraising, either. You need to be able to not just convert an interested party to provide a single donation, but keep them coming back and supporting your efforts.