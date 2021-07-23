AcctTwo Details the Impact Report Nonprofit Donors Expect to See in New eBook
Emerging Standard for Nonprofits Requires Reporting Outcomes to Increase Donor Trust and Donations. AcctTwo announced the availability of a new eBook to help Nonprofit and church leaders understand the rising expectations of today’s donors, the impact report nonprofit donors expect to see, and how to achieve the automated data tracking to achieve this level of transparency and accountability at scale.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0