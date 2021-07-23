Cancel
Economy

NFP in Canada Welcomes Michael Whibley to its Commercial Insurance Team and Brett Flande to its Complex Risk Solutions Group

 11 days ago

New hires add depth and expertise, advancing the team’s ability to deliver more strategic value to clients. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement, and individual solutions to businesses in Canada, today announced Michael Whibley has joined the commercial insurance team and Brett Flande has joined the Complex Risk Solutions Group (CRS) as senior vice presidents. These additions reinforce NFP’s commitment to cultivating teams of specialized experts who understand the coverage and claims needs of clients facing increasingly complex risks.

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Member Companies Of Builders Insurance Group Rated "A" (Excellent) By AM Best

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best, the leading provider of ratings, news and financial data for the insurance industry worldwide, has affirmed the financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) with a "Stable" outlook for all member companies of Builders Insurance Group. This achievement demonstrates Builders' strong financial position and its history of positive fiscal performance.
BusinessInsurance Journal

NFP Acquires Dublin-Based P/C Broker Aiken Insurances

NFP, a New York City-based insurance broker and consultant, announced it has acquired Aiken Insurances Ltd. (AIL). Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Dublin-based AIL is a retail and commercial insurance broker which has successfully operated in specialist sectors, including professional indemnity/directors and officers liability insurance, complex commercial liability and property risks, including unoccupied property, as well as the leisure and entertainment and construction sectors.
SoftwareSFGate

Unimarket, High-Growth eProcurement Platform, Announces Majority Growth Investment from Accel-KKR

Investment to accelerate company’s international expansion and catalyze M&A opportunities. MENLO PARK, Calif. and AUCKLAND, New Zealand (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Unimarket, a fast-growing provider of procurement software and services, today announced that it has received a majority growth investment from Accel-KKR, a leading global technology-focused investment firm. Peter Kane, Chief Executive Officer of Unimarket, will continue to lead the company supported by the existing management team.
Personal FinanceLas Vegas Herald

Online Life Insurance Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance

The Global Online Life Insurance Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Online Life Insurance Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., Japan Post Insurance Co. Ltd., Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., Nippon Life Insurance Co. & Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd etc have been looking into Online Life Insurance as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

NFP Welcomes Morgan Frick to Management and Professional Liability Practice

Hire enhances client value by adding another expert to the Specialty industry and product teams. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Morgan Frick has joined the company as a senior vice president within its P&C division.
EconomyInsurance Journal

NFP in Canada and Aviation Broker Piiq Risk Form Exclusive Partnership

NFP, a New York-based insurance broker and consultant, announced the formation of an exclusive strategic partnership in Canada with aviation re/insurance broker Piiq Risk Partners. The NFP Complex Risk Solutions Group will provide domestic account servicing in Canada to Piiq’s roster of major clients. The collaboration brings to clients a...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

EVERSANA™ expands global commercialization solutions with acquisition of Accelera Canada and its partner companies

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced the acquisition of Accelera Canada and its partner companies Patient Access Solutions, Podium Strategic Partners, Inc., and Advocacy Solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Accelera Canada is recognized as the country's leading end-to-end commercialization service provider, helping more than 50 companies successfully operate in the Canadian pharmaceutical market. The acquisition further propels EVERSANA's expansion of services worldwide, including recent investments in Europe and Asia Pacific.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pie Insurance Expands Its Leadership Team With Finance, Insurance, And Technology Experts

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), an insurtech company specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, today announced it has appointed four new leadership team members who together bring nearly a century of experience within the insurance, technology, and finance industries. The company also added a seasoned fintech leader to its board of directors.
Economyaithority.com

Ekinops Partners with Network Solutions Group for its OneAccess Brand in Australia

EKINOPS, a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions, has been selected by Network Solutions Group (NetSG), a partner-led Service Provider with a network spanning Australia and New Zealand to provide OneAccess branded enterprise routers to grow their managed services offering. The OneAccess innovative solutions portfolio fits perfectly...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Hyundai Canada Announces Changes To Its Marketing Department

Innocean SVP, Christine Smith, will lead the marketing department as its new director. Kristina Covello-Garcia moves from senior manager of network development at Genesis Canada to national manager of marketing communications for Hyundai Canada. Hyundai Canada establishes new department, Digital Business Development, increasing its focus on the online customer journey.
Retailnyrej.com

Commercial Real Estate Guide: Risk Management: About Jeffrey Bernard Insurance Broker:

With over two decades of insurance industry experience, Jeffrey Bernard provides customized risk management solutions for commercial real estate owners, developers and property managers throughout the country. Bernard’s meticulous approach to crafting policies, helps his real estate clients avoid, reduce and better manage risk. As a broker with the Rampart...
EconomySFGate

Whistic partners with RiskRecon to deliver cybersecurity ratings to its users

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Having access to RiskRecon ratings helps Whistic customers accelerate vendor selection by enabling them to quickly understand if a particular vendor meets their appetite for risk. And because RiskRecon delivers continuous, objective visibility of a business’ entire internet risk surface, Whistic users can rest assured that they always have the most up-to-date risk information about their vendors on an ongoing basis.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Contingent Workforce Management Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | SAP SE, Beeline, DCR Workforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Contingent Workforce Management Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Contingent Workforce Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Contingent Workforce Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Phoenixville, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Creative Capital Wealth Management Group

Fred Hubler is the President and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Located in Phoenixville, Creative Capital Wealth Management Group is changing the way financial advice is given, as it specializes in retainer-based financial planning with no assets required to become clients. CCWMG is unique for the financial services industry and allows all asset platforms to be utilized to help a client reach their goals.
Public HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Canada To Reopen Its Border To Fully Vaccinated Americans

Canada will reopen its border on August 9, allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter the country. International travelers will be allowed into Canada on September 7, as long as "Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remains favorable." Canada closed its border to non-essential travel in March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was...
HealthSFGate

Isagenix Launches Adaptogen Elixir To Help Customers Calm Their Chaos

GILBERT, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. To help people fight the negative effects of stress, global wellbeing company Isagenix International, a pioneer in the use of adaptogens, has launched Adaptogen Elixir™. The dietary supplement features five adaptogens that support the body’s ability to adapt to stress, combat fatigue, and improve mental clarity.†
BusinessSFGate

Crews Control names Barbara Kittridge as SVP of Strategy and Partnerships

Barbara Kittridge joins Crews Control as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships. Andrea Keating, Founder and President of Crews Control Inc. is pleased to announce that former Havas Media Group Executive, Barbara Kittridge has joined Crews Control, Inc as their Senior Vice President, Strategy and Partnerships. “Barbara brings extensive experience in leadership and innovation to our team,” said Andrea Keating, President of Crews Control. “Her proven track record in the media agency, corporate and digital industries bring a full circle perspective to our clients and company. Barbara’s expertise in scaling growth, as well as developing additional services and solutions will position Crews Control to transition to the next level as a creative services agency.”
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Process Outsourcing Market Expecting the Unexpected future in 2026; SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Financial Process Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Financial Process Outsourcing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Financial Process Outsourcing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

