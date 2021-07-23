NFP in Canada Welcomes Michael Whibley to its Commercial Insurance Team and Brett Flande to its Complex Risk Solutions Group
New hires add depth and expertise, advancing the team's ability to deliver more strategic value to clients. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement, and individual solutions to businesses in Canada, today announced Michael Whibley has joined the commercial insurance team and Brett Flande has joined the Complex Risk Solutions Group (CRS) as senior vice presidents. These additions reinforce NFP's commitment to cultivating teams of specialized experts who understand the coverage and claims needs of clients facing increasingly complex risks.
