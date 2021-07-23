Cancel
Drinks

Thermochromic Freezer Vodkas

By Laura McQuarrie
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCubist is the first Freezer Vodka of its kind and it was created based on consumer insights that reveal "vodka drinkers prefer vodka ice cold and many store it in their freezer to serve at a more desirable temperature." The first vodka specifically designed to be stored in the freezer features packaging with thermochromic technology that turns the bottle blue at or below zero degrees Celsius. Once the packaging has changed colors, it serves as a clear indicator that the product is the perfect temperature for those who like their vodka cold.

