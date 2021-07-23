Thermochromic Freezer Vodkas

Scouting Report: My freezer is stocked with restaurant quality soup dumplings thanks to this new brand which makes pork, pork and shrimp, and chicken options. My favorite food of all time is soup dumplings. If you haven’t had them, I highly recommend them—they are an explosion of umami-flavored soup, plus a mixture of meat and spices, inside of a dumpling wrapper. Joe’s Shanghai here in New York makes some of my favorites, but Din Tai Fung which has locations in Los Angeles, Seattle, and more make some pretty good ones too. But here’s the thing: I don’t always want to go to a restaurant to eat them—thankfully I no longer have to, as a new brand just came out with ones you can keep in your freezer.