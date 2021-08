MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Heroes of the pandemic could be receiving bonus pay as state lawmakers set aside millions to split among front-line workers. For more than 18 months front-line workers risked their own health and safety to provide critical services to Minnesotans. Nurses, corrections workers, food service workers and others are asking for a fair share of a $250 million dollar direct support to essential workers. “We are here to make sure workers are heard when we say it’s time to make it right,” said ICU nurse and head of Minnesota Nurses Association Mary Turner. Turner says premium pay is what’s due when workers go...