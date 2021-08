Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/kirk-herbstreit-is-right-about-conference-realignment/. "…we’re now in an arms race and it’s about the money.”. I read an online article entitled Its OK to be a K State Wildcat. It stated college sports used to be regional with traditional rivalries and sometimes you were good, sometimes you weren’t and that was OK. Now its “Show me the money”. Texas A&M got tired of the Texas beat down and left for greener pastures. If the Aggie Longhorn rivalry can go away, so can Bedlam. To quote Nancy Reagan “Just say no” to Bedlam. I’m done with those money grubbing ………………… (fill in the blank).