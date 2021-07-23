Woman shot by police after officers say she tried to run over another woman

DAYTON — A Dayton police officer shot a woman officers said was driving her vehicle toward a woman she reportedly had been in an argument with on Newton Avenue Thursday night.

Damika Legrand, 28, is charged with a single count of felonious assault, according to court records.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Newton around 10:30 p.m. on a report of domestic violence.

Legrand had reportedly showed up at the house and got into an argument with her boyfriend and another woman came out of the house and started arguing with Legrand, according to court records.

Legrand was sitting in her car with her 6-year-old daughter in the back seat during the argument, when police said she accelerated the vehicle toward the woman she was arguing with. The woman was on the sidewalk and Legrand’s car jumped the curb and headed right toward the woman, court records read.

“It was at this point one of the two officers drew their firearm and discharged rounds at the driver to stop the aggression,” police said.

“At this time we don’t have any indication that the officer knew the child was in the car,” said Dayton Assistant Police Chief Eric Henderson.

The woman jumped out of the way and avoided being hit by the car.

Legrand was hit in the shoulder by a bullet, but drove off from the scene. She ended up calling 911 after stopping at the intersection of Newton and Campus Drive She was taken to the hospital, but has since been released. She’s now in jail.

The child who was in Legrand’s car with her was not injured, but was taken to Dayton Children’s to be checked out and was released to a family member.

