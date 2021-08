While the biggest Michigan basketball storyline of the week was certainly the 2021 NBA Draft, Dug McDaniel and Jett Howard put on a show at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. A collection of the top 100 high school basketball prospects, the camp has served as an NBA stepping stone for more than 300 players since it began in 1994. The four-day event is played in Orlando, Fla. During this week’s scrimmages, McDaniel — the Wolverines’ lone 2022 commitment thus far — and Howard — one of Michigan’s top priorities — played on the same team. Given Howard’s ties to Ann Arbor, it may very well be a sign of what’s to come at the college level.