Mike Kemp, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Events and Facilities within UNO Athletics, has been named interim Athletic Director. Kemp will assume the role on Monday, July 19, as Trev Alberts departs UNO to become the next Director of Athletics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “I am thankful that Mike Kemp has graciously agreed to serve as interim Athletic Director,” Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA said. “I have the utmost confidence in his abilities, experience, knowledge, and character to effectively lead this department.”