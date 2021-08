It wasn’t the ending either local baseball team was hoping for, but there’s no denying the future appears to be bright for Ridgeline and Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest). Both programs finished in the top six at the 4A State Championships this past spring and both, despite graduating a large number of seniors, tied for fifth place at the Utah American Legion State Tournament. Blacksmith Fork and Ridgeline were eliminated Tuesday — — seventh-seeded Blacksmith Fork by No. 3 Pleasant Grove, and No. 5 Ridgeline by No. 4 Helper.