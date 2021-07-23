Special Weather Statement issued for Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Uplands of the Bootheel SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY UNTIL 1115 PM MDT At 1047 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Cloverdale, moving southwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cloverdale.alerts.weather.gov
