Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 949 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City, Arrowhead Mall, Metro Center Mall, Downtown Peoria, Deer Valley Airport and North Mountain Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED