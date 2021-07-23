Watch The Kid LAROI’s video for new song ‘Not Sober’

There are two things you can always count on when Tinashe drops new music: it will be a total bop that will make you want to dance, and it will have a super-sexy music video to match. When it comes to the latter, the 28-year-old always delivers with visuals. Whether she's taking center stage or having a slumber party with Britney Spears, her videos always manage to fog up our computer screens. I mean, how could they not with her ultra-steamy dance moves? After her latest music video for "Bouncin" got everyone talking, we decided to round up some of her sexiest music videos to date. Allow Tinashe to teach you a lesson in sexy dance moves with the videos ahead.