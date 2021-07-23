Cancel
Music

Watch The Kid LAROI’s video for new song ‘Not Sober’

By Alex Gallagher
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kid LAROI has shared a video for new song ‘Not Sober’ to coincide with the release of new mixtape ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’, which is out today (July 23). The new track features guest verses from both Polo G and Stunna Gambino, and arrives alongside a Steven Cannon-directed video that features all three rappers.

Miley Cyrus
Lil Durk
Justin Bieber
#Music Video#The Kid Laroi#Rapper#The Kid Laroi#Not Sober#Mustard#Australian#Nme
