Notre Dame Football: I’ll never stop complaining about the Irish playing Wisconsin at Soldier Field

Perhaps some of you thought that since the season is only 45 days away (or so) that I would concentrate on the task at hand for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they prep for fall camp. After all, the Irish have to replace four starters along the offensive line, break in a new quarterback, and no longer have the services of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Maybe some of you thought I would wait until game week before I got on my soapbox to preach about the pure evil evilness of playing the Wisconsin Badgers somewhere NOT named Camp Randall Stadium. Or... maybe you thought I just moved on.