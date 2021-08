Full Circle, the studio working on the next entry in the Skate series, has confirmed that the game will not be at EA Play Live later this week. “Now, we know many of you were hoping to see more from us this week but we’re not ready for prime time just yet and we won’t be part of the EA Play Live show this Thursday,” the developer wrote in an update on Twitter. “It’s still early and we are committed to doing this thing right which means it’s going to take some time.”