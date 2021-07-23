Cancel
GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly decline, weather worries limit losses

Agriculture Online
 11 days ago

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday with the market set for a weekly decline, although concerns over unfavourable weather in key exporting countries curbed losses. Corn rose and was set for a second week of gains as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest...

www.agriculture.com

AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat prices up on worsening crop outlook

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose last week due to a worsening outlook for the country's crop and stronger markets in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in August was $254 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $6 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a $10 rise to $255 per tonne of wheat. Barley was up $10 at $224, it said. IKAR cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 3 million tonnes to 78.5 million tonnes due to low yields in the Central and Volga regions on Friday. The state weather forecaster also cut its estimate for the 2021 grain crop. Sovecon said it could cut its forecast by 4 million tonnes from 82.3 million tonnes of wheat later this week as Russia's statistics service reported the pre-harvest winter wheat area at 15.6 million hectares last week vs the 16.8 million hectares Sovecon previously estimated. Sovecon said the gap between this year's and last year's yield was widening as harvesting moved to the Volga and Central regions hit by dry weather. Parts of these regions expect rains this week which would help their late spring crops, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 12,825 roubles/t +150 rbls class wheat, ($175.3) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,825 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic 91,000 rbls/t -650 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,240/t +$20 sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,250/t +$25 sunflower oil (IKAR) - soybeans 47,400 rbls/t -400 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $572.8/t +$22 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.1700 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Sovecon cuts forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 5.9 million tonnes to 76.4 million tonnes. Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said it downgraded its forecast as Russia's statistics service reported the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans drop for second session on improved U.S. weather

SINGAPORE/HAMBURG, August 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a second straight session on Monday and corn also dropped, pressured by forecasts for rain in parts of the U.S. Midwest grain belts. Wheat rose on expectations of lower world harvests. “(Soybean and corn) prices in the futures market are...
Agriculturespglobal.com

Bleak crop prospects likely to keep spring wheat supplies tight, prices firm

The prevailing dry and hot weather conditions across top producing countries are limiting the production prospects for spring wheat, raising concerns of tightening global supplies for the high protein-content wheat. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Canada, Russia and the US are the world's...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Prices Slide As China's Manufacturing Slows

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday after a survey found that growth in factory activity slipped sharply in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery fell 99 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $74.42 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September settlement dropped 117 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $72.78 a barrel.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Support Aids Contracts Into Higher Finish

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the livestock complex will hopefully continue Monday’s rally as strong consumer demand supports the market thoroughly. Monday’s trade was mostly optimistic as the futures complex closed higher and both pork cutouts and boxed beef prices jumped higher as well. The feeder cattle market continues to closely monitor Superior’s Video Royale sale as a lot of producers are making calls to market their calves.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's second corn yields hit 10-year low

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Unfavorable weather caused second corn yields in the center-south of Brazil to plunge to their lowest level in 10 years, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, projecting productivity at 66.6 60-kilo bags per hectare. After drought then frosts spoiled much of the crop, Brazilian...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat nears three-month high on global crop reduction

CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to a near three-month high on Monday, supported by diminished global wheat production assessments and technical buying. Corn and soybean futures, initially pressured by recent rains, firmed alongside wheat, as forecasts for rain remain patchy in parts of...
Marketskitco.com

Gold is trading marginally lower leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has kicked off the new week on the back foot. The precious metal is trading -0.33% lower but just above the $1800/oz psychological level. Silver is just marginally higher at the time of writing hovering at $25.50/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading close to $4.50/lb around 0.44% in the black and spot WTI has lost -0.75% after a few decent sessions.
IndustryAgriculture Online

EU extends tariffs on U.S. biodiesel for five years

BRUSSELS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The European Union will retain its tariffs on U.S. biodiesel for a further five years after concluding that removing them would likely lead to a surge of imports at artificially low prices. The tariffs, dating back to 2009, will be extended until 2026, the EU...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Slight changes for corn and soybeans in weekly Crop Progress report

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report Monday shows the good to excellent condition of corn down another two percentage points while the soybean crop condition improved slightly. Winter wheat harvest is nearly complete. CORN. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 91% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 86%...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Starts New Month Higher

Cotton is starting out the new trading month of August with the 2021 market entering its most crucial time for crop development. To that end, the one to five-day outlook calls for moderate to heavy rains in west Texas, while the six-to-ten and the eight-to-fourteen forecasts call for normal to below normal temperatures, with below normal in the eight-to-fourteen day stretch. However, as typical with the weather, time will tell.
Industryspglobal.com

Mostly steady expectations for steel in US market: Platts survey

US steel market participants reported mostly stable expectations across all categories for August, according to the monthly survey of the market by S&P Global Platts. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In the survey of US producers, distributors, traders and end-customers conducted ahead of August, the...
Industryspglobal.com

US aluminum futures hit record highs on supply tightness

CME Group's AUP Midwest aluminum premium futures forward curve continues to rally to record highs Aug. 2 following spot prices. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Fresh buying, meanwhile, has come into the August and September contracts, with backwardations tightening further down the curve on ongoing...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Positive Morning Trade

Corn futures are 9 to 11 cents higher, soybean futures are 3 to 5 cents higher and wheat futures are 12 to 26 cents higher. Corn futures are 9 to 11 cents higher at midday with weaker spread action as September-December goes to slight carry, with early weakness turning to buying as wheat leads trade higher. Ethanol margins should remain in line with recent days with corn and energies staying rangebound short term.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm after four days lower on ASF scare

CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Monday after four days of falls on market uncertainty in the market after African swine fever (ASF) was discovered last week in the Dominican Republic. “I think hogs are bouncing back,” said Joe Kooima, commodity broker at...
Agricultureagfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: Farmer Digital Yield Tour Begins Aug. 9 – DTN

Once August rolls around, farmers have a pretty good sense of yield potential in their corn and soybean fields, but it’s much more difficult for them to determine what county, state or national yields will look like on their own. That’s why DTN partnered with Gro Intelligence four years ago...

