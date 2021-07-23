Cancel
Olympics Archery-S.Korean women sweep qualifying, eye longest gold streak

By Ju-min Park
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual - Ranking Round - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. An San of South Korea in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean women archers took the top three places in qualification on Friday, with one breaking an Olympic record that stood for 25 years along the way, as the team takes aim at the longest gold medal streak at the Olympics.

All 128 archers, 64 women and 64 men, shoot a qualifying round for the individual event. They total their points scores, up to a maximum of 720, and are ranked from top to bottom at the end of the round. Each one's position after the ranking round becomes their seed for matchplay.

An San topped the field, with the 20-year-old shooting 680 points to beat the record set at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

"I did my best, and that led to good results. I feel nothing but happy," An told reporters after the round.

South Korea's female archers hold all the Olympic records and have won every team gold since the first in 1988.

If they win their ninth gold medal in the women's team event in Tokyo, that will tie the longest gold medal streak in all sports at the Olympic Games.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

