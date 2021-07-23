Cancel
Idaho State

Here Comes the Thunder! Huge Motorcycle Ride on Idaho 84 This Weekend

By Nate Bird
I can't be the only one who does this, but every time a group of motorcycles drives by me when I'm driving I will roll down the window so I can hear each of them zip past me. I don't ride motorcycles but I love the sound they make. This weekend there will be a whole bunch of opportunities to hear bikes as they fly by when the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride happens this Sunday in I-84 between Meridian and Mountain Home.

