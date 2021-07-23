Cancel
New Bedford, MA

Could 'Happy Hour' Return to Massachusetts Bars? [OPINION]

By Barry Richard
Ready to get happy, SouthCoast? "Happy hour," outlawed in Massachusetts under the administration of former Democrat Governor Mike Dukakis in 1984, could make a comeback. Boston.com reports State Rep. Mike Connelly is promoting legislation to allow for the return of happy hour. However, a lobbying group is testing the waters to see if there is any public interest in the idea, and to no one's surprise, there is. A MassINC poll indicates 70 percent support for the resumption of happy hour in the Bay State.

