Thai, South Korean banks post improved Q2 profits; Ant to revamp operations

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.