Dead Space Remake Confirmed at EA Play Live 2021

With all these Spotlights, you may be wondering what will be left for the main event. The answer: a lot. Diving deep in the Spotlight series allows for the EA Play Live main show to make games the unwavering focus, with new gameplay reveals, a few giveaways and other surprises. Lifelong gamer and WWE superstar Austin Creed will host the event and keep things moving right along. Now, obviously we can't tell you everything that will be there on July 22nd. But we can tell you that this year EA Play Live will start at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET with a short pre-show that serves as a recap of sorts, before the main show brings the real excitement, focusing on games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future. The show is a fast-paced one, coming in around 40 minutes and will feature what's next for games like Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. You'll also see the first gameplay for Lost in Random, featuring explosive dice battles, time-freezing tactics and card collection. We'll have a couple other games to highlight as well, but for those, you'll just have to wait and see. ESRB RATING PENDING to MATURE. WARNING: THIS LIVESTREAM CONTAINS CONTENT RATED MATURE 17+ THAT IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR CHILDREN.