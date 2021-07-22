Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead Space Remake Confirmed at EA Play Live 2021

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing weeks of rumors, Motive's Dead Space remake has been confirmed at the end of EA Play Live 2021 — you'll be able to live the legend once again on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. The Dead Space games hold a special place in the hearts of survival...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Camera#Ea#Motive S Dead Space#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Dead Space Remake Won't Have Microtransactions

Reversing course from the controversial inclusion of microtransactions in Dead Space 3, the developers of the upcoming Dead Space remake have no intention of ever adding microtransactions to the game. Speaking to IGN ahead of the Dead Space trailer reveal, senior producer Phil Ducharme said the EA Motive team developing...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

EA Motive Is Using Fans From The Community To Help Build The Dead Space Remake

With the Dead Space remake officially announced, the question is now up in the air as to whether it will live up to the nostalgia of the original. It's a big task rebuilding a beloved game, something that Capcom managed perfectly with Resident Evil 2 Remake. To take on this gargantuan task, EA Motive has drafted in fans from the Dead Space community to help ensure it lives up to those high standards.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Dead Space announced from EA!

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – July 22, 2021 – Motive, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today announced during EA Play Live 2021 the sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Space™, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite™ game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship – watch the official teaser video below.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

EA Play Live 2021 Recap – Dead Space Remake Announcement is Here!

GRID Legends – Official Reveal Trailer. Time to race! GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action. The game will be launching in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One,...
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about EA’s Dead Space remake

The rumors are true: A Dead Space remake is coming!. More than eight years after Dead Space 3 was released and nearly four since the series’ original developer closed, Electronic Arts revealed its plans to revive the Dead Space franchise at its EA Play 2021 showcase. This comes in the...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Dead Space Official Teaser Trailer – EA Play Live 2021

EA reveals a new Dead Space game in the making in this teaser trailer. “The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay while staying true to the original. “
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

It’s Finally Back! EA Reveals Dead Space Remake For PS5, Xbox Series X & PC

With EA Play Live 2021 over, fans of the many types of games from the giant publisher have more to look forward to for the rest of the year. However, for those who love the things that go bump in the night, there is more cause for cheer. EA has officially revealed the return of Dead Space, with a remake of the sci-fi classic survival horror game on its way to new generation consoles and PCs.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Summary EA Play Live 2021; new Dead Space, Battlefield 2042, Grid: Legends and more

Electronic Arts will show some elements of its development grid starting today, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CEST. At that time the preview of the main show will start, a presentation that we know will take about 40 minutes to viewers. Two games have already confirmed their presence: Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22. Specifically, the title of DICE will reveal what Ripple Effect Studios has worked on, that experience that they consider “a love letter for the fans”.
Video GamesCollider

'Dead Space' Trailer Confirms the Remake Treatment for a Classic Space Survival Horror Game

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space was originally released in 2008 and scared the pants off of gamers around the world — and EA has just released a teaser trailer for Dead Space along with the announcement that they will be completely rebuilding the game from the ground up, taking advantage of the Frostbite engine. Players will once again get to step into the boots of Isaac Clarke, everyman engineer, as he attempts to repair the vast and sprawling USG Ishimura.
Video GamesStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Announces the Return of Dead Space, a Remake of the Sci-Fi Classic Survival Horror Game

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Motive, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today announced during EA Play Live 2021 the sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Spaceâ„¢, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbiteâ„¢ game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship - watch the official teaser video here.
Video Gamesradionowindy.com

HHW Gaming: EA Announces Next-Gen ‘Dead Space’ Remake Is On The Way, Gamers Are Ecstatic

Gamers have been hoping and praying for a remake of the Dead Space. Their prayers have finally been answered. It’s happening. It’s finally happening. During Thursday’s (Jul.22) EA Play Live event, the company revealed that the sci-fi/horror classic Dead Space, the game first brought to the gaming world by the now-shuttered studio Visceral Games, is coming back. The game will be a full remake and is exclusively coming to next-gen consoles. As rumors long suggested, the game won’t just be a basic HD remake. According to EA, It will be rebuilt by the studio from the ground up utilizes the power of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to scare the living hell out of us all over again.
Video GamesGamespot

Dead Space 1-3 And Ignition Are Available On Xbox Game Pass And EA Play

EA made big headlines recently with the announcement of a Dead Space remake from EA Motive. All we saw was a brief teaser trailer, and the game is presumably still some time off from release. In the meantime, if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber, you can catch up on the series easier than ever since all three mainline games are currently in the subscription catalog.
Video GamesIGN

EA PLAY Live 2021 Livestream

With all these Spotlights, you may be wondering what will be left for the main event. The answer: a lot. Diving deep in the Spotlight series allows for the EA Play Live main show to make games the unwavering focus, with new gameplay reveals, a few giveaways and other surprises. Lifelong gamer and WWE superstar Austin Creed will host the event and keep things moving right along. Now, obviously we can't tell you everything that will be there on July 22nd. But we can tell you that this year EA Play Live will start at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET with a short pre-show that serves as a recap of sorts, before the main show brings the real excitement, focusing on games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future. The show is a fast-paced one, coming in around 40 minutes and will feature what's next for games like Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. You'll also see the first gameplay for Lost in Random, featuring explosive dice battles, time-freezing tactics and card collection. We'll have a couple other games to highlight as well, but for those, you'll just have to wait and see. ESRB RATING PENDING to MATURE. WARNING: THIS LIVESTREAM CONTAINS CONTENT RATED MATURE 17+ THAT IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR CHILDREN.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dead Space Co-Creator is Excited to See What EA Motive Does with the Remake

After persistent leaks and rumours over the last few weeks, yesterday EA officially unveiled the Dead Space remake in development at EA Motive- and understandably, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the game. Dead Space is a beloved franchise, of course, and people have been hoping for it to be revived for years at this point.
FIFADigital Trends

Everything announced at EA Live: Dead Space, Battlefield Portal, and more

EA didn’t show up at this year’s E3, but that didn’t stop the company from holding its own event. EA Play Live was essentially an E3-style press conference packed with news about EA’s biggest titles. Much of the show was predictable. We knew we’d see Apex Legends‘ newest hero, and news about Battlefield 2042‘s new Portal mode leaked hours before the show. Plus, EA prepped us for what wouldn’t appear during the showcase, including Skate 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy