Berkeley police arrest Stockton man after missing teen found in home
The Berkeley Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Stockton man on suspicion of statutory rape after a missing 15-year-old girl was located in his home. On the morning of July 20, a family reported their daughter Pooja Nafri missing from their southwest Berkeley home, according to a city press release. In a BPD Nixle alert, Nafri was described as having a medium build and long black hair as well as possibly wearing a blue jean jacket and white sandals.www.dailycal.org
