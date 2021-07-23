Cancel
Berkeley police arrest Stockton man after missing teen found in home

By Tarunika Kapoor
Daily Californian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berkeley Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Stockton man on suspicion of statutory rape after a missing 15-year-old girl was located in his home. On the morning of July 20, a family reported their daughter Pooja Nafri missing from their southwest Berkeley home, according to a city press release. In a BPD Nixle alert, Nafri was described as having a medium build and long black hair as well as possibly wearing a blue jean jacket and white sandals.

