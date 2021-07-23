Cancel
Engineering

Paralyzed Man’s Brain Waves Turned Into Computer Text

By Paul Caine
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew technology may enable those unable to speak due to stroke, accident or disease, to communicate by translating their brainwaves into computer text. Rabiah Mayas, vice president of education at the Museum of Science and Industry, joins us with details on that story and others making headlines in the world of science.

WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

