Paralyzed Man’s Brain Waves Turned Into Computer Text

Researchers reported earlier this week that they had successfully implanted an experimental device in a man's brain, giving him the ability to generate words and sentences on a computer using only his thoughts. The man, diagnosed with paralysis, is otherwise unable to move or speak. The procedure was reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, where researchers explained that the device decodes signals in the man's brain that once controlled his vocal tract. At the moment, the man is limited to 50 words and communicates at a speed of about 15 words per minute (which is considered slower than natural speech). However, researchers believe the experiment provides opportunities to improve the device and its capabilities, NPR reports.