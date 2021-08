In a sea of familiar artists — from Megan Thee Stallion to Miley Cyrus — a few local faces are hoping to make a bigger name for themselves at this year’s Lollapalooza. Among them is Chicago-based songwriter and producer Nez. He’s worked with artists from Chance the Rapper to ScHoolboy Q to ASAP Rocky, but it wasn’t until the past year that he began creating his own music.