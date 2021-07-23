Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio doctors urging parents and eligible children to get COVID-19 vaccine amid spikes in many states

By Laura Caso
Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pOt6_0b5Ougdw00

Ohio Doctors are urging parents and eligible children to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise across America, including in younger Ohioans .

The amount of people under the age of 20 who have tested positive for the virus jumped to 20% in June, up from the 12% reported in previous months. Nationally, cases are rising dramatically among children in Florida and North Carolina.

Cleveland Clinic ICU Dr. Joseph Khabbaza says the country is dealing with a strain of COVID that's much more contagious, and it's easy for unvaccinated people to spread the delta variant in households, including children. Khabbaza says those who can get the vaccine should get it in order to protect one another, especially the youngest among us.

"From June to July the number of cases in kids has doubled," Khabazza told 3News. "I think about my kids -- and my kids are ages 2, 3 and 4 -- and I'm anxiously awaiting until they can get [the vaccine]."

For Cleveland Heights mother Celine McWilliams, she's hoping her daughters received the shots through a Pifzer coronavirus vaccine study.

"It's a gray area for us when we have kids, when we are vaccinated and our kids aren't vaccinated yet, so we want to be prepared if and when the time comes that COVID is affecting our kids," she said.  "It's affecting our kids and the community, and I just think if you are eligible for the vaccine, you should get it ...my kids can do it.”

As of now, the Cleveland Clinic is not seeing a spike in ICU admissions in children, and most kids do not get severely ill when catching the virus. As for when a vaccine will be available for children 12 and under, Dr. Shelly Senders of Senders Pediatrics says that could happen by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
State
North Carolina State
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spikes#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ohioans#Cleveland Clinic Icu#Covid#The Cleveland Clinic#Senders Pediatrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy