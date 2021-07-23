Visiting Vegas: Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval talks to 8 Sports Now about potential ballpark sites
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oakland Athletics officials were dodging some raindrops here in Las Vegas Thursday. They are scouting around the city looking for ideal stadium sites. Team president Dave Kaval has been flying back and forth from Oakland for a few months now. This time he came with the owner and an architect. He’s here looking around to see if Vegas is a real possibility for building a stadium and hosting the franchise.www.8newsnow.com
