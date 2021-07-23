Cancel
Energy Industry

POWER OUTAGES: Many experience outages in the Valley

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 11 days ago
Many are experiencing power outages after monsoon storms began to hit around the Valley Thursday night into Friday.

Between APS and SRP, as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday there are around 36 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 24 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 12 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

For the latest weather conditions, click here.

