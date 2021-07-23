Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City man gets probation in 2019 shooting

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 11 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man pleads guilty to several charges after a December 2019 shooting and gets five years probation.

Jerome E. Malone entered a guilty plea for unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing a gun, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.

Witnesses told police in 2019 that Malone and another man were shooting a gun.

Malone did not cooperate with police initially, and officers used a stun gun in order to take him into custody.

After searching the apartment, police found two guns, one of which was stolen.

No one was hurt in the incident.

