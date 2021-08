Quite possibly the five most important words of this entire situation -- "It's not just a hat." This is honestly one of those times where one of our community members needs us and deserves to have us come together to help her out. Recently while tubing with friends along the Saco River in Conway, New Hampshire, U.S. Navy Veteran Trish Burnell lost her Navy ships hat that was given to her after serving on the U.S.S. Hunley.