‘Jeopardy!’: Former Guest Host Mayim Bialik Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek on His 81st Birthday
On Thursday, former Jeopardy! guest host Mayim Bialik paid tribute to legendary host Alex Trebek on what would have been his 81st birthday. Like countless other fans on social media today, Bialik made sure to honor Trebek on his July 22nd born day. She shared a short and heartfelt message and included an old black and white photo of Trebek. “Happy birthday to Alex Trebek, a legend who will never be forgotten,” Bialik added to the picture.outsider.com
