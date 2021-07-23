Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Jeopardy!’: Former Guest Host Mayim Bialik Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek on His 81st Birthday

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, former Jeopardy! guest host Mayim Bialik paid tribute to legendary host Alex Trebek on what would have been his 81st birthday. Like countless other fans on social media today, Bialik made sure to honor Trebek on his July 22nd born day. She shared a short and heartfelt message and included an old black and white photo of Trebek. “Happy birthday to Alex Trebek, a legend who will never be forgotten,” Bialik added to the picture.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesoutsider.com

‘Jeopardy!: Alex Trebek Revealed the Two Actors He’d Like to Portray Him in a Movie

Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was no stranger to having actors portray him on screen. The only catch was the depictions were generally done for the sake of comedy. For example, “Saturday Night Live” set the likes of Will Ferrell to the task. But if someone ever made a serious movie about Alex Trebek or one related to the show, who did he want to play him?
NFLPosted by
E! News

Ranking All of the Contenders in the Running to Become Jeopardy!'s New Host

Watch: Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host. We'll take the most coveted job in TV for $800. Since Alex Trebek's passing in November 2020, Jeopardy! has welcomed a rotating and varied lineup of guest hosts to fill in at his iconic lectern. Jeopardy! legends, a sports superstar, respected journalists and a Big Bang Theory lead have all had their opportunity to host the long running game show, with fans continuing to speculate over who will land the permanent position.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Host Hopeful Takes Playful Jabs at Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings

Over the past several months, numerous individuals have guest-hosted Jeopardy!. Buzzy Cohen, a former Jeopardy! champ, recently hosted the Tournament of Champions event that aired in late May. Following his time as the guest host, Cohen took to Twitter to take some playful jabs at two other former guest hosts, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Wishes Legendary Show Announcer Johnny Gilbert Happy Birthday in New Post

“Jeopardy!” wished a heartfelt happy birthday to long-time show announcer Johnny Gilbert. Gilbert’s as much an icon of the game show as the late Alex Trebek. Similar to Trebek, Gilbert started announcing on “Jeopardy!” since the show became syndicated in 1984. Until Trebek’s tragic passing in November 2020, those two remained the only two originl cast members.
TV & VideosDecider

How did LeVar Burton Do on ‘Jeopardy!’? The Fan Reviews Are In

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. LeVar Burton is the latest in a long string of guest hosts who have stood behind the Jeopardy! podium in the wake of Alex Trebek’s passing, and it’s no secret that he wants to be the permanent host. Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper have all taken a turn at hosting the show (check out the full schedule of upcoming Jeopardy! guest hosts here), but perhaps none have been as vocal and as persistent about their wish to become the permanent host as Burton has been. And now that his first episode has aired, the fan reviews are in — and resoundingly positive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ryan Reynolds Calls Guest Host LeVar Burton a ‘National Treasure’ As He Tries His Hand at Something New

We all know that LeVar Burton is a man of many talents. In addition to debuting as the latest guest host on Jeopardy!, Burton tried out something new on Monday. LeVar Burton is the latest in a long line of celebrity guest hosts on the popular game show. Jeopardy! has turned to a series of guest hosts while it tries to narrow who can permanently replace the legendary Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Who Will Be the Permanent 'Jeopardy!' Host? Some Viewers Were Polled

Alex Trebek was the longtime host of Jeopardy! up until his tragic 2020 death. Since then, there have been a myriad of guest hosts in his place. Some have won the affections of viewers; others have fallen a little flat. But now, thanks to some insight from the market research company OnePoll, we have a clearer image of who fans want as the permanent Jeopardy! host.
TV & Videoswomansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

LeVar Burton begins fan-inspired 'Jeopardy!' run as the show looks to pick a permanent Alex Trebek replacement

The wait is nearly over: LeVar Burton begins his stint as a "Jeopardy!" guest host on Monday, July 26. Following a passionate social media campaign led by fans, the "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek" star was announced as part of the show’s final lineup of guest hosts in April. "Jeopardy!" has utilized a slew of guest hosts for its 37th season — among them Aaron Rodgers, Robin Roberts, Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper and more — following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November 2020.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host LeVar Burton Had To ‘Stop Focusing on’ Being As Smooth As Alex Trebek

After his first show as “Jeopardy!” guest host, actor LeVar Burton found that he needed to do a little adjusting on how he approached it. Burton, who has campaigned publicly to become the next full-time host on “Jeopardy!” next season, found himself trying to be too much like late host Alex Trebek. The “Reading Rainbow” host and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor re-evaluated his work.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deseret News

LeVar Burton is (finally) hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Will he replace Alex Trebek?

It’s almost time for the moment many “Jeopardy!” fans have been waiting for: LeVar Burton is stepping up as the next guest host of the beloved quiz show. The “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek” actor is the latest person to keep “Jeopardy!” running following Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020. Of all the guest hosts who have stepped up to the plate, arguably none have drawn greater attention from fans than Burton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy