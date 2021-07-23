Cancel
Looking Back on July 23

Sun-Journal
 11 days ago

Major James L. Moriarty of Lewiston inspected the newest company of National Guard in the State, Wednesday night — an infantry company at Bethel. A business meeting for members of the Auburn Community Action group will precede a talk by Prof. Leland P. Bechtel, associate professor of psychology at Bates College Monday. The Auburn group will meet at 7:30 at Lincoln School, Auburn, and at 8:30 the Lewiston group will join them to hear Prof. Bechtel’s talk.

