The following is a letter to Mendocino County Residents published by Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren:. I am making this strong recommendation to you as your Public Health Officer and as a family doctor. I am very concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our county. In the past month we have seen the average new COVID cases triple from 3.7 to 11 per day and the number of people hospitalized has almost tripled from 5 to 14—numbers we have not seen since the terrible surge last winter.