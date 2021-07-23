Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut, valued at $12 billion

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

(Adds listing details, background)

BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - In the first stock market listing of an Indian startup valued at more than $1 billion, shares of food delivery firm Zomato Ltd opened at a 52.6% premium to their offer price on Friday, gaining a market valuation of about $12 billion.

Shares opened at 116 rupees in pre-open trade compared to the initial public offering (IPO) price of 76 rupees.

The company is offering 1.23 billion shares for sale at the higher end of its price band, with the size of the IPO coming up to 93.75 billion rupees.

The listing, which was advanced by four days, comes as India’s stock market is near all-time highs, with strong interest for digital companies backed by foreign funds.

The home-grown food aggregator, launched in 2008, operates in about 525 cities in India and has partnered with close to 390,000 restaurants.

The company’s offering last week drew bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed, with big institutional investors also placing major bets. ($1 = 74.5250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Startup#Restaurants#Bengaluru#Indian#Zomato Ltd#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

SoftBank-backed Policybazaar seeks to join India tech IPO train

(Aug 2): Online insurance marketplace Policybazaar has filed for an initial public offering that could raise as much as 60.18 billion rupees (US$809 million), joining a growing list of startups preparing to tap capital markets as India’s digital economy booms. The SoftBank Group Corp.-backed startup has submitted initial documents with...
Businessaithority.com

VTEX Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering (IPO)

VTEX the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, today announced that it closed on July 23, 2021, its initial public offering of 21,850,000 Class A common shares consisting of 16,726,702 Class A common shares offered by VTEX (including 2,850,000 Class A common shares resulting from the exercise of the underwriters’ option to exercise the green shoe) and 5,123,298 Class A common shares offered by VTEX’s selling shareholders, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a public offering price of $19.00 per Class A common share. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2021, under the symbol “VTEX.”
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Billionaire Agarwal’s Sterlite Power hires banks for IPO

(Aug 2): Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has picked banks for its planned initial public offering in Mumbai, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The electricity transmission infrastructure firm, part of Agarwal’s Vedanta group, has selected Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd. and...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Grab loss narrows on food delivery ahead of US SPAC merger

SINGAPORE (Aug 2): Singapore's Grab Holdings Inc, set to go public in the US through a deal with a blank-cheque company, reported a narrower loss for the first quarter as the pandemic boosted demand for food delivery. Net loss shrank to US$652 million in the quarter ended March 31 from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Snubbed by KPN, EQT's Delta plans $2.4 bln Dutch fibre optic network

AMSTERDAM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dutch telecommunications firm Delta, owned by Swedish private equity investor EQT, said on Monday it planned to spend 2 billion euros ($2.37 billion) over the next three years to build out its fibre optic network in the Netherlands, as it aims to compete with national telecoms company KPN NV..
BusinessUS News and World Report

Lending Platform Kredivo to Go Public Via $2.5 Billion SPAC Merger

(Reuters) - FinAccel on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the parent of Indonesian buy now, pay later platform Kredivo at about $2.5 billion, a further sign of consolidation in the fast-growing sector. The deal follows Square Inc's move to purchase buy now,...
Economykfgo.com

Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto plans $1.9 billion Hong Kong listing

(Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. Li Auto’s proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc raised $1.8 billion...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Itau Q2 profit jumps on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday reported a second-quarter profit 55.6% higher than a year earlier, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for pandemic-related bad loans amid a gradual economic recovery. Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea July inflation accelerates; staying at nine-year peak

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May, as hot weather conditions lifted prices of fresh food, while oil products and housing rental and other services costs continued rising. The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 2.6%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise as chipmakers shine, foreigners turn net buyers

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by chip giants and foreigner-buying, although the gains were capped by worries about the Delta variant and its impact on global economy. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI rose 7.77 points, or 0.24%, to 3,230.81 by 0113 GMT, after gaining 0.65% on Monday. ** Leading the gains, semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.02% and 3.02%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics also rose 1.63%. ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in five sessions, purchasing net 231.3 billion won ($200.84 million) worth of shares on the main KOSPI board. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.14%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.1 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.20. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.886%. ($1 = 1,151.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise as energy, IT stocks gain

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, helped energy and information technology stocks, although the gains were capped by worries about the economic impact of surging cases of Delta coronavirus variant in Asia. By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.26% to 15,925...
Financial Reportskfgo.com

StanChart resumes dividends and buybacks as profit recovers

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Standard Chartered PLC posted a higher than expected 57% jump in first-half pretax profit and announced a $250 million share buyback, with the bank also resuming dividend payments by unveiling a 3 cents per share interim payout. Statutory pretax profit for StanChart, which focuses on Asia, Africa...

Comments / 0

Community Policy