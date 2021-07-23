Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linesville, PA

Linesville hatchery gets renovations as other state fish facilities reopen

recordargusnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — While the Spillway in Linesville is likely the most popular attraction on Pymatuning Lake, the Pa. Fish & Boat Commission’s Linesville Hatchery is right up there, too. But the Linesville hatchery has been closed to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the commission announced that hatcheries across the state would resume normal operations, including […]

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linesville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spillway#Fish Boat Commission#Linesville Hatchery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy