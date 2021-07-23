State House Democrat charged with theft, is resigning seat
HARRISBURG (AP) — A Democratic state representative from just outside Philadelphia issued a statement saying she’s resigning after being charged Thursday with theft and other offenses over her expense reimbursements. Delaware County state Rep. Margo Davidson, 58, was released on her own recognizance after appearing in a Harrisburg district court courtroom. “Today, I sadly announce my resignation and take legal […]www.recordargusnews.com
Comments / 1