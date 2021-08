It's really strange that, 53 years after John Carlos and Tommy Smith raised their fists at the 1968 Olympics, athletes protesting racism is still a controversial subject. The Games relaxed its rules against activism this year, sort of, by allowing Olympians to demonstrate before competition begins. (Protesting at medal ceremonies will still be punished.) And on Wednesday, entire soccer teams did just that, taking a knee on the field during the first day of play — but the Olympics apparently decided to pretend it wasn't happening.