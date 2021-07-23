Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yanks reliever throws 4 wild pitches in 10th, Red Sox rally

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37z2wg_0b5OmSwy00

BOSTON — (AP) — It took most of a rainy night at Fenway Park for the Red Sox to find their offense. It took one wild inning by reliever Brooks Kriske for the Yankees to squander an opportunity to gain valuable ground on their longtime rivals.

Kiké Hernández hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, and Boston took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Kriske in the 10th to rally past New York 5-4 on Thursday.

“That’s why you play until the last out is made,” Hernández said. “Pitchers did a good job of keeping us in the game.”

Xander Bogaerts scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Renfroe in the 10th to win the opener of a four-game series. The victory was Boston’s third straight and snapped New York’s four-game winning streak.

Boston also remained one game up on Tampa Bay in the AL East. The third-place Yankees, who have lost eight of 10 to the Red Sox this season, are eight games back.

Matt Barnes (5-2), the sixth Red Sox pitcher of the night, gave up a run in the 10th but got the win. Kriske (1-1) allowed Boston’s final two runs for a blown save, becoming the first major leaguer to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning, according to STATS.

All of them came on splitters that bounced.

“It was just pure execution,” said Kriske, optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the loss. "It's part of the game. I've got to do a better job.”

New York took a 4-3 lead in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Brett Gardner that scored Tyler Wade.

Boston quickly tied it in the bottom half thanks in large part to Kriske's quartet of wild pitches. His first one moved automatic runner Rafael Devers to third base, and a second pitch in the dirt allowed him to score.

After Bogaerts walked, Kriske’s control issues continued. Two more wild pitches got Bogaerts to third, setting up Renfroe’s game-ending fly to right.

New York took a 3-1 lead into the ninth. But after striking out Christian Vázquez for the first out, right-hander Chad Green gave up back-to-back singles to Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec. One out later, Hernández tied the game when his double to deep left-center scored Verdugo and pinch-runner Jarren Duran.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he had no regrets going to Green in the ninth, despite Luis Cessa pitching a scoreless eighth. Boone said the plan was for Cessa to go one inning after throwing 30 pitches two nights ago.

“I felt good about (Green) in a save situation tonight,” Boone said.

The Red Sox came in having totaled 20 runs in back-to-back wins over the Blue Jays. But they were kept at bay early by starter Jordan Montgomery, who allowed three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Yankees also might have been aided by a 55-minute rain delay in the fifth while clinging to a 1-0 lead. The long pause prompted Red Sox manager Alex Cora to pull starter Tanner Houck, who had been pitching well in his first major league start since April.

Houck allowed one run and two hits over 4 2/3 innings, struck out eight and walked two before taking a seat for the night.

New York took a 1-0 lead into the seventh when Boston loaded the bases for Hernández with one out after Wade mishandled Michael Chavis’ hard grounder to third.

Hernández popped out to short center, but it was enough for Verdugo to beat Estevan Florial’s throw home with a headfirst slide to tie the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Boone said several players who went on the COVID-19 injured list before the start of the second half are on track to return soon. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga joined the team in Boston on Thursday. 3B Gio Urshela and LHP Nestor Cortes could rejoin the team this weekend. OF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka are on track to join the team prior to next week’s series at Tampa Bay. … Promoted RHP Sal Romano from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.

Red Sox: Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain and recalled OF/1B Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester.

ROOKIE SIGNINGS

The Red Sox announced the signings of two of their top selections from the MLB amateur draft earlier this month. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, taken fourth overall, and second baseman Tyler McDonough, a third-round pick, both signed their new contracts. Mayer was at Fenway with his family and participated in batting practice before the game.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.63 ERA) will make his 20th start of the season and look to earn his second straight win over Boston after allowing one run and three hits over six innings in a 3-1 victory in New York last week.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.19) is coming off snapping a seven-game winless stretch at New York, after going 5 2/3 innings and allowing no runs in a 4-1 win over the Yankees last week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Luis Cessa
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Asher Wojciechowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Pitches#Yanks#Ap#The Red Sox#Yankees#The Blue Jays#Aaron Judge#Triple A Worcester#Fenway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself. Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a newcomer with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nationals trade Kyle Schwarber to Red Sox in wild MLB frenzy

The MLB trade deadline just keeps on going and going and going. Now, the Washington Nationals have traded slugger Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox, according to Mark Feinsand. The Nationals have now traded Brad Hand, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, AND Schwarber all within hours of each other as...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers: Boston Red Sox lose out on ace as deadline approaches (analysis)

The Dodgers -- not the Padres -- will be adding 3-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer after all. Los Angeles is closing in on a deal to acquire both Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Nationals for a prospect package of catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the sides had made progress on a deal.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

5 potential landing spots for Cole Hamels

As Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman was first to report, four-time All-Star lefty Cole Hamels will hold a showcase for potential suitors to watch him throw on July 16 in Texas. After signing a one-year/$18 million deal with the Braves ahead of the 2020 season, Hamels pitched just 3...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

Phillies minor leaguer is rushed into surgery after suffering in-game 'medical emergency,' which saw him freeze and slump to the ground in front of startled coaches and teammates

Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer Daniel Brito is recovering from a second surgery after suffering what his club referred to as a 'medical emergency' on Saturday in Rochester. Brito, a 23-year-old third baseman for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, had surgery on Saturday night and Sunday but will continue 'undergoing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Max Scherzer halted trade to NYY’s division rival

The New York Yankees came away from the MLB trade deadline as serious winners, as they acquired the likes of Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo, two power-hitting lefties and plus defenders who will bring needed versatility to the club’s righty-dominated lineup. For as much as GM Brian Cashman flexed his...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Makes Promise About Playing First Base For Red Sox

The Red Sox didn’t acquire a first baseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but are hoping to create one in Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired the All-Star power hitter Thursday in a trade with the Washington Nationals, and the hope is he can be taught to play first base and help the team in the playoff run it’s poised for.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox First Pitch: Concerns About Red Sox Starting Pitching?

Should we be concerned about the Red Sox’s starting pitching?. With the exception of Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox’s starting pitchers have struggled to find consistency during the 2021 MLB season. Since the start of June, every Red Sox starting pitcher’s ERA has risen, with the exception of Nathan Eovaldi.
MLBNECN

Doubts About These Red Sox Appear to Start at Top With Ownership

Tomase: Doubts about these Red Sox start with ownership originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes need little provocation to play the "no one believed in us" card, but typically their targets reside outside the organization. The Red Sox find themselves in the rare position of credibly being able to aim that ire at their owners in the wake of a trade deadline that suggested John Henry and Co. aren't buying this surprising run to contention.
MLBMLB

Yanks' Triple-A affiliate throws no-hitter

Luis Gil, the Yankees' No. 5 prospect, teamed with relievers Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings on a combined no-hitter for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Rochester on Wednesday night. It marked the first no-hitter for a Yankees Triple-A affiliate since May 20, 2004, when Chuck Tiffany threw one for Columbus. Jeremy Cummings...
MLBPatriot Ledger

Quincy native to throw first pitch at Wednesday Red Sox game

QUINCNY — Jeremy Cowham, an iRobot software engineer and Quincy native, is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Wednesday night's Red Sox game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox and iRobot will honor five organizations from the Boston-area in a pre-game ceremony for leadership and advocacy in STEM education.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Throwing bullpen sessions

Brasier (concussion) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Brasier completed a successful bullpen session Friday and will continue his throwing program Monday. The right-hander landed in the concussion protocol in early June after being struck by a line drive, but he appears to be closing in on a rehab assignment.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Red Sox stun Yankees in 10th inning

2021-07-23 06:33:51 GMT+00:00 - Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Enrique Hernandez tied the game at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy