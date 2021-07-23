Doggone problem: Loose pooches in Teton Park

If Disney movies and National Geographic has taught us anything, it is that the circle of life can be both dangerous and vicious amongst wildlife. Grizzly 399, quite arguable the most famous bear in the wild and in the world, along with her four cubs, were captured on camera feasting after a kill in the Grand Teton National Park. Grizzly 399 did all the work taking down an elk calf and then standing watch as the cubs enjoyed the meal.