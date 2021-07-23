Doggone problem: Loose pooches in Teton Park
Matty Deehan thought he saw the strangest thing — a deer harassing a bison — Tuesday evening while out with clients on a sunset safari in Grand Teton National Park. As the EcoTour Adventures wildlife guide pulled off the highway in the Elk Ranch Flats area, he could make out a bison being irritated by something that was bounding through the grass and that kept flashing a white tail. His mind, initially, went to a white-tailed deer.www.jhnewsandguide.com
Comments / 0