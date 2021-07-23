Cancel
NFL

New commissioners thrust into conference realignment chaos

 11 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Conference realignment is back on the table in college sports just as three Power Five conferences are breaking in relatively new commissioners. While the Big 12 is trying to keep Oklahoma and Texas from being poached by the Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference could be challenged to respond should veteran SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey make a bold move.

