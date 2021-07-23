Cancel
Averill Park, NY

Bucks Psychic: Averill Park graduate predicted finals win in 2018 yearbook

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you believe in psychic abilities? If you just thought no, I know someone who might just change your mind. In 2018, then Averill Park senior Jack Paris made a prediction in his high school yearbook. Tuesday, his vision came true: Milwaukee Bucks, 2021 NBA Champions. “I did it the night it was due, the night before it was due,” Paris said. “I had no quote, and I didn’t really want to do an inspirational one because I thought it would be kind of corny, and I’m kind of known for being a Bucks fan. That was my thing in high school.”

