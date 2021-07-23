Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Warriors Have Wizards Star Atop ‘Offseason Wishlist’

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to add a third Splash Brother. Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported the Warriors plan to make a significant push to trade for Bradley Beal should he request a trade from the Washington Wizards. Despite finding his name in near-constant trade rumors over the last two years, Beal has maintained he has no plans to request a trade.

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Athletic#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Draft Report: Wizards And Pacers Make A Trade

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have made a trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers will send point guard Aaron Holiday and the 31st overall pick to Washington for Isaiah Jackson (who was the 22nd overall pick). The Tweets from Charania can be seen in posts...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal inching closer to making a trade demand?

NBA Rumors: There’s is growing speculation that a trade demand could be coming soon. The Washington Wizards, led by Bradley Beal, have been one of the most disappointing teams over the last few seasons. They’ve underachieved under both John Wall (when he was healthy, at the top of his game, and still in Washington) and Beal.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Wizards blockbuster trade is focused on Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been one of the top talents in the league for years now, but he seems to often go unnoticed with the Wizards because they usually finish near the bottom of the league standings. Last season, Beal was snubbed from the All-Star Game and All-NBA selection after averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and shooting 45.5% from the floor, but that wasn’t the case this season.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Free Agent Rumors: Dinwiddie, Schröder, Oubre, Cauley-Stein

The idea of Nets free agent Spencer Dinwiddie replacing Russell Westbrook as the Wizards‘ point guard seems to be gaining momentum. After multiple reporters mentioned the Dinwiddie-to-D.C. possibility earlier in the week, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer writes today that with Chris Paul likely to return to the Suns, Dinwiddie is expected to be the next free agent point guard off the board. A sign-and-trade that sends either Kyle Kuzma or Montrezl Harrell to the Nets and Dinwiddie to the Wizards is a real possibility, Fischer suggests.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bradley Beal considering requesting trade from Wizards

Bradley Beal has been loyal to the Washington Wizards for his entire career, but that loyalty may be reaching its breaking point. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Beal is considering requesting a trade prior to the NBA Draft. A source describes the situation as “fluid,” but that there is a very real chance that Beal may want out.
NBAchatsports.com

Washington Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie should be priority #1 in free agency

Washington Wizards Spencer Dinwiddie Bradley Beal. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. It’s no hyperbole to say that the Washington Wizards pulled off a franchise-saving maneuver on draft day by trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a 2021 first-round pick. For the second offseason in a row, Tommy Sheppard dealt a seemingly “immoveable contract” and now has the opportunity to build a real, coherent roster around Bradley Beal. Despite that, things are currently as muddled as ever. Only two definites can be penciled into the starting lineup right now:
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wizards star Bradley Beal reportedly considering asking out of Washington; should Boston call?

Could a much-anticipated moment for Boston Celtics team building be at the franchise’s doorstep? If reports from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal pondering whether to request a trade come to fruition in the form of the St. Louis native asking out of the capital city franchise, things might get very interesting for Celtics fans this offseason.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Wizards star Bradley Beal pondering trade request before draft?

Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal is considering whether to request a trade prior to the draft, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report writes. Sources close to Beal say he’s mindful that the Wizards could get a better package of picks as well as players if a deal is done by Thursday night. After that, the Wizards would have to settle for future picks with uncertainty over what kind of prospects they’ll eventually draft. Plenty of front office personnel around the league still believe Beal will decide to stay put but a source close to the league’s second-leading scorer this past season admits the situation is fluid.
NBASportsGrid

If Russell Westbrook Leaves The Wizards, Will Bradley Beal Follow?

Following reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in either Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook this offseason, it has raised some questions about what the future would hold for their current franchises should they leave. Could Beal Become a Sixer?. If Westbrook is gone, what will happen with Bradley...

Comments / 0

Community Policy