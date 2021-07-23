Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Warriors Have Wizards Star Atop ‘Offseason Wishlist’

Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal is considering whether to request a trade prior to the draft, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report writes. Sources close to Beal say he’s mindful that the Wizards could get a better package of picks as well as players if a deal is done by Thursday night. After that, the Wizards would have to settle for future picks with uncertainty over what kind of prospects they’ll eventually draft. Plenty of front office personnel around the league still believe Beal will decide to stay put but a source close to the league’s second-leading scorer this past season admits the situation is fluid.