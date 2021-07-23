Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Warriors Have Wizards Star Atop ‘Offseason Wishlist’
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to add a third Splash Brother. Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported the Warriors plan to make a significant push to trade for Bradley Beal should he request a trade from the Washington Wizards. Despite finding his name in near-constant trade rumors over the last two years, Beal has maintained he has no plans to request a trade.www.warriorscentral.com
