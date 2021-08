EUGENE, Ore. -- A retired navy service member says he flew all the way to Oregon from Indonesia just to get his COVID-19 vaccine. Dan Stiff said he flew into Eugene last Friday and was at the vaccine clinic in Lowell the next day. Stiff said he retired and moved to Indonesia about eight years ago. He normally splits his time between Indonesia and the United States. But when the vaccine became available in Indonesia, he said the country wouldn’t give it to him because he wasn’t a citizen. However, he also had trouble getting to the U.S. because Indonesia requires passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated.