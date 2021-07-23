Cancel
Lake Forest, CA

1 person killed in single-vehicle Lake Forest crash; part of major thoroughfare shut down

By Eric Licas
OCRegister
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person died in a crash that shut down one direction of a main thoroughfare in Lake Forest for hours on Thursday, July 22. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton said. The sole occupant of a sedan heading north on Trabuco Road died apparently after it slammed into one end of a wooden railing that separates opposing traffic near Cherry Avenue. That person’s identity was not immediately released.

