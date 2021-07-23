Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 21:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 145 AM MST. * At 940 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Fiesta Mall, Downtown Mesa, Chandler City Hall, Mesa Riverview Mall, Freestone Park, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Tumbleweed Park, Arizona Mills Mall, Falcon Field Airport, Superstition Springs Mall, Granite Reef Dam, Guadalupe and Firebird Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED