Wayne Township matriarch to be honored on chuck wagon cook, Kent Rollins' show

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — When Martha M. (Lipps) Bryan, died on Aug. 14, 2017, she left a hole in the hearts of her family and community.

Come Wednesday, she will be honored on the wagon trail with Kent Rollins, TV’s wagon trail cook.

“Mom had mentioned many times to me that she would love to go out on the wagon trails and cook for the cowboys,” said Bryan’s youngest daughter, Jan Bryan. “Mom loved her cast iron. No wonder she had the best meals at the camping. Who makes homemade pierogis while camping?”

Before Jan’s twin, Jeff Bryan, died last February he came up with the idea of contacting Rollins.

“He said, ‘See if you can send him Mom’s picture and if he would take her picture on the wagon trail with him,’” Jan Bryan said. “He said Kent Rollins, who comes from Hollis, Oklahoma, has a cooking show and Youtube videos.”

Jan Bryan emailed Rollins and he responded, promising he would do it.

“We got to let Jeff know that Mom’s picture was going on the wagon trail, but unfortunately, Jeff died before it happened,” Jan Bryan said. “On Mother’s Day, I got an email from Kent Rollins saying he hadn’t forgotten us. This week, I got another email saying he had taken Mom on her wagon trail ride and was returning her photo. Mom got her ride and Jeff’s idea came about.”

The show dedicated in memory of Martha Bryan will air Wednesday on Kent Rollins Cowboy Cooking Channel via Youtube.com.

“Mom got her wish and Jeff’s idea came to pass,” Jan Bryan said. “So we are tickled that Mom and Jeff got their wishes.”

Born August 15, 1932, to Lewis and Lenna (Bailes) Lipps of Wayne Township, Martha lived her entire life in Wayne.

She married her high school sweetheart, Arden L. Bryan, on June 1, 1950. They celebrated 66 years together before his death in 2016.

Survivors include Jackie Shilling of Jefferson, Teresa Jones of Wayne, Jeffrey Bryan of Dorset and Janette (Jan) Bryan; sister, Shirley Siekkinen; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Martha’s children enjoyed her stories of school, working and life, especially her fall festivals, making apple butter and sauerkraut. She drove bus for Pymatuning Valley School District for 36 years.

“If we had a dollar for every time we heard that our mother was their favorite bus driver, we would be rich,” Jan Bryan said.

Martha Bryan served as president of the Wayne Historical Society for more than 25 years.

The biggest surprise of Martha’s life was when she had a set of twins late in life — Jan and Jeff.

“She never knew she was carrying twins,” Jan Bryan said. “She gave birth to me, and five minutes later the nurse yelled, ‘Doctor, another is coming.’”

The family enjoys telling that story at holidays gatherings.

Rollins is a born-and-raised cowboy, a captivating storyteller, and a heck of a chuck wagon cook. Recently, his chicken fried steak out performed Bobby “Flay’s on the Food Network’s TV show, “Throwdown!” He also holds an undefeated record on NBC’s Food Fighters and was featured on CBS Sunday Morning.

Because of Rollins’ growing popularity and his preservation of a historic way of life, the Governor of Oklahoma proclaimed him the Official Chuck Wagon of Oklahoma in 1996.

Along with slinging hash, Rollins travels the country to western heritage festivals to tell his tales. His talent has earned him the Best Cowboy Humorist and Storyteller of the Year by the Academy of Western Artists.

His ability to cook transports folks to another time through vivid stories of cow camps and the cowboy life, something Martha Bryan dreamed about, her daughter said.

Rollins and his wife, Shannon, released their first cookbook, “A Taste of Cowboy,” in April 2015.

For more information, go to Kentrollins.com.