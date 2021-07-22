Cancel
Video: Viral McDonald’s Iced Coffee Hack

By Deanna
hot1071radio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis hack to sweeten your iced coffee is going viral. It’s been called the Korean Iced Coffee Hack on TikTok. You order a large black iced coffee and an ice cream cone and then dunk your ice cream cone into the coffee and mix it with your straw. I want...

hot1071radio.com

#Iced Coffee#Hack#Mcdonalds#Ice Cream Cone#Food Drink#Tiktok
