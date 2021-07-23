Cancel
When Biz Markie Covered Elton John’s ‘Bennie and the Jets’

By Ryan Reed
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Beastie Boys' most beloved rarities is "Benny and the Jets," a cover of the Elton John song featuring rapper Biz Markie on hilariously mumbled, out-of-tune vocals. The song — released on 1999 compilation Beastie Boys Anthology: The Sounds of Science — is a classic showcase for Markie, the rapper best known for 1989's "Just a Friend," who died Friday at 57.

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
